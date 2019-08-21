He passed gas and told jail nurse to ‘kiss that.’ It only escalated from there, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 38-year-old Parrish man was already facing charges he beat up a pregnant woman on Aug. 19, but he picked up an additional felony charge while going through the Manatee County jail intake process.

Deputies say Dean Geypens was taken to the jail nurse for his initial screening and refused to answer any questions. His only words were uttered when he lifted his leg, “and passed flatulence and stated, ‘Kiss that.’” according to an arrest report.

Deputies say Geypens was advised that kind of behavior would not be tolerated. The report states that Geypens continued to be belligerent through the intake process and after changing into a jail uniform, “turned toward deputies with his fists balled up and in a fighting stance.”

According to the report, one deputy stepped toward Geypens to secure his right hand, at which time Geypens grabbed the deputy by the throat. Two other deputies quickly intervened and Geypens was taken to the ground and secured.

An investigator attempted to do a followup interview with Geypens, “but he advised me to (expletive) off,” the report states.

Geypens is charged with three felonies, including battery on a law enforcement officer. He remains in custody on a total of $45,000 in bonds.