Convicted felon found passed out in hotel room. Drugs and gun were on a table, cops say

Christopher Robinson, 42, was passed out when Manatee County sheriff’s deputies received a tip that an armed man was inside a Hilton Garden Inn room doing drugs, according to an arrest report.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Robinson has 28 prior felonies and has served several stints in prison.

Deputies arrived to the hotel, located in the 8000 block of Tamiami Trail shortly after noon on Aug. 19 in response to the tip. Management called police to have him trespassed from the hotel, but deputies would soon discover a lot more about the individual inside.

Deputies say they knocked repeatedly on the hotel room door announcing themselves as being with the sheriff’s office but those attempts went unanswered.

Management opened the door for the deputies, who found Robinson laying on the bed, passed out. A gun with an extended magazine was on the nearby table, the report states. Deputies say they also saw “multiple types of drugs,” on the table next to the gun.

Deputies secured the firearm and then woke up Robinson and a background check revealed Robinson’s prior felonies, the report states. Deputies also determined the gun in Robinson’s possession was stolen out of Sarasota County.

According to Department of Corrections records, Robinson was sentenced to prison in 2014 for two years on convictions of grand theft and uttering forged bills. His first prison stint was in 1997 where he served three years, returned to prison in 2001 through 2006 and again for eight months in 2013.

Records show Robinson once again was locked up in March of 2017 and was released in June of 2018.

Previous felony convictions include aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, multiple counts of selling cocaine, resisting arrest with violence, felony battery and a prior conviction of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Robinson was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.