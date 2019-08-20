He tried to pay a 15-year-old for sex. That wasn’t the worst of it, cops say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 57-year-old Sarasota man tried to pay a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him because he admired the girl’s “sassiness,” Sarasota County deputies say.

According to an arrest report, Donald Crebo’s activities came to light when deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Crebo was downloading child pornography through his Pinterest account.

Deputies on Aug. 16 executed a search warrant on Crebo’s home in the 8700 block of S. Tamiami Trail where deputies say they also found methamphetamine in his wallet. Crebo also admitted he uses meth and heroin “recreationally,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Crebo also admitted to downloading the child porn.

As a computer technician, deputies say Crebo started an online group called “The First One,” that focused on preteen and teenage girls. According to the report, Crebo described his online group as “child erotica” and said he is sexually attracted to girls between the ages of 12-18.

During the search of his home, detectives say they found a thumb drive with a movie titled “Puberty Sexual Education for Boys and Girls,” with scenes that show children touching one another in a sexual manner.

Further evidence turned up that Crebo had been conversing with the 15-year-old girl and that Crebo had asked the girl for sexually explicit photos, detectives say.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that Crebo offered to take her to a hotel and pay her $100 to have sex with him.

Crebo was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a felony charge of lewd or lascivious offenses, three felony counts of possessing child pornography and felony possession of methamphetamine.