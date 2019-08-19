Bradenton woman tries to rob Dollar General. Cashier responds with ‘Not today,’ cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Employees at the Dollar General in the 5000 block of 14th Street West thwarted a robbery attempt just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, Brittany Rodriguez, 27, entered the store, chose some merchandise, approached the cashier and pulled a knife.

Deputies say Rodriquez pointed the knife at the cashier, who responded by saying, “Not today.”

Another employee quickly locked Rodriquez inside the store until deputies arrived, the report states.

Deputies say once they entered the store, they observed Rodriguez throw a blue-handled kitchen knife to the floor. She was ordered to the ground and taken into custody without further incident.

Rodriguez was booked into the Manatee County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to jail records, Rodriguez has a lengthy arrest record dating to 2012.

Previous charges include possession of cocaine, pointing a laser light at a pilot, aggravated assault, arson of an occupied structure and battery on a law enforcement officer. She also is a criminal registrant with a gang affiliation.

She is being held in custody without bond pending a court date.