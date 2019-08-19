Uber driver wouldn’t stop touching her breasts because ‘I am just a man,’ cops say

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

A 44-year-old Uber driver, who also is listed as a Lyft driver, faces a sexual battery charge after he refused to stop touching a customer’s breasts, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies said the battery happened in June but Juan Carlos Nunez-Sarmiento was arrested Aug. 16.

According to the arrest report, the victim told Nunez-Sarmiento several times to stop touching her breasts, but he refused.

Eventually he pulled over and began touching her all over her body, at which time the victim told deputies she fled in fear that she was about to be raped.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies say Nunez-Sarmiento admitted to touching the woman after she told him to stop, but claims he only touched her arm and her leg. When asked why he continued to touch her against her will, deputies say Nunez-Sarmiento said, “I am just a man.”

He was booked into the Pasco County jail, where he remained Monday on a felony battery charge.