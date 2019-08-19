Crime

Man hospitalized after being attacked. Bradenton police investigating it as attempted homicide

Bradenton police are searching for information on an attack that left a man hospitalized and are investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

Police say the attack occurred near the city’s shuffleboard courts located at 1525 Ballard Park Drive in the early-morning hours of Aug. 14.

BPD tweeted out limited details on Sunday, saying the victim taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The victim is being identified in hopes that someone may know him and have information on who may have attacked him. He is identified as Darren Michael Kersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.

Information also can be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or email a tip anonymously to manateecripestoppers.com.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the unknown suspect could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

Police say Kersey remains in the hospital with “trauma to the upper body.”

No further information was available Monday.

