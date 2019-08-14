Bradenton man met woman on Facebook, drugged her, raped her and videotaped it, cops say

Sorry, or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.

A 37-year-old Bradenton man sexually assaulted a woman while she was passed out, videotaped it and accidentally texted his girlfriend one of the still images, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

Daniel DeSear had been on the run since being accused of the rape in July but was booked into the Manatee County jail on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and video voyeurism.

According to court documents from the state attorney’s office, DeSear reached out to the victim on Facebook messenger and arranged a date. DeSear met with the victim prior to going out for drinks and deputies say he gave the woman three Suboxone pills, described as “Subs.”

The pair then left on their date for drinks and as she began to become drowsy, she asked DeSear to drive her home, deputies say.

The last thing she remembers, according to the report, is having one more glass of wine before passing out.

The victim woke up the next morning without any clothes on and saw DeSear inside the apartment as he was leaving, the report states.

Two days later, the victim received a call from DeSear’s girlfriend, informing the victim she had received an accidental text from DeSear containing an image of the victim naked on the bed with her sexual organs exposed while she appeared to be sleeping, deputies say.

Daniel DeSear, 37

Soon thereafter, DeSear contacted his girlfriend wanting to charge his phone at her house. She agreed and when DeSear left, the girlfriend went through his phone and found several disturbing images and videos, including one video of DeSear sexually assaulting the woman while she could be heard snoring, deputies say.

According to the report, DeSear sexually assaulted her in various ways and posed her passed-out body in various sexual positions, taking close up images of the victim.

The girlfriend recorded the images and videos onto her phone and turned them over to law enforcement.

Deputies attempted to make contact with DeSear, who had become aware of what happened, and he was unable to be located by law enforcement until Tuesday, when he was taken into custody on the warrant.

According to jail records, DeSear has a history of domestic violence and was arrested in April for domestic violence by strangulation. In 2013, he violated a domestic violence injunction and in 2003 violated probation on a prior battery charge.