She says she’s in the CIA and Donald Trump is her ‘handler.’ Cops say she’s a burglar

A 32-year-old Bradenton woman told Manatee County sheriff’s deputies that she’s in the CIA and President Donald Trump is her “handler” after she was charged with burglary, according to an arrest report.

Nancy Goins was booked into the Manatee County jail on Aug. 12 on the felony charge.

Deputies responded to a residence at about 2:30 a.m. after Goins was seen inside the home rummaging through the homeowner’s refrigerator, according to the report. Deputies say when Goins was confronted, she ran from the home, but she remained in the area and deputies soon located her.

While being questioned, Goins made several statements that were “wildly outlandish,” the report states.

Deputies say she told them she “works for the Special Victims Unit of the CIA and that Donald Trump is her handler.”

She also claimed that Bill and Hillary Clinton are her parents, as well as the late President John F. Kennedy, who Goins said is still alive, the report states.

Deputies say Goins eventually admitted that her claims were untrue.