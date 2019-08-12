Crime

Florida mom uses heroin. Her 1-year-old child then overdoses on fentanyl, cops say

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl over the weekend after the child’s mother used heroin just a few feet away.

According to an arrest report, Heather Revell told deputies she “assumed she cleaned up the remains of the heroin as well as her drug paraphernalia,” after using the drug on the night of Aug. 10.

By the next morning, the child was lethargic and unresponsive, according to the report, and Pasco County Fire Rescue determined the child was overdosing. Narcan was administered and the child was taken to the hospital where deputies say the child is expected to recover.

Deputies say Revell left the remnants of the heroin laying next to her bed and the child ingested it at some point after Revell fell asleep and Sunday morning when she was found unresponsive.

In addition to the heroin located in the bedroom and in her purse, deputies found a used syringe, a metal spoon and cotton filters under her pillow, according to the report. Deputies say they also located a tin can in Revell’s closet that contained crushed Xanax.

Revell was booked into the Pasco County jail and charged with child neglect, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

