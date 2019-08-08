Watch as man in golf cart takes wild ride into Florida Walmart, causing injuries

Surveillance footage shows man ride golf cart through Tampa Bay area Walmart Surveillance footage obtained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows a 56-year-old man ride a golf cart through a Walmart store in the Gibsonton area near Tampa. Deputies say the man was disgruntled and wanted to speak to a manager. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance footage obtained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows a 56-year-old man ride a golf cart through a Walmart store in the Gibsonton area near Tampa. Deputies say the man was disgruntled and wanted to speak to a manager.

A Walmart store in Gibsonton is having a drama-filled week.

Days after the retailer received a mass shooting threat, law enforcement officers were summoned again for another criminal incident.

On Thursday afternoon, 56-year-old Michael Dale Hudson drove a golf cart through the front doors of the store and endangered several shoppers before crashing into a cash register, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., when deputies responded to reports of a man on a golf cart blocking the entrance to Walmart’s liquor store and demanding to speak with a manager.

As deputies spoke with Hudson in the golf cart, he suddenly took off without warning.

Hudson accelerated through a crowded pedestrian area, forcing multiple people to run out of his path, and then crashed through the glass front doors of the store.

He continued to accelerate into the check-out area of the store, forcing more customers to jump out of the way.

His ride came to an end when he crashed into a cash register, and he was taken into custody.

Hudson was injured in the crash and was transported to Tampa General Hospital for care, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several customers were treated at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, according to the sheriff’s office, but none required further medical treatment.

Hudson will be booked into the Hillsborough County Jail after receiving medical treatment.

He currently faces charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and multiple counts of aggravated battery with a motor vehicle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges may change, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were reviewing security video to determine how many people may have been hit by the golf cart.