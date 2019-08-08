Crime ring targeted stores across Florida, including in Manatee County, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Four of the seven suspects in a statewide racketeering operation are behind bars and deputies are searching for the remaining three after hitting 67 Gap stores across Florida, including Manatee County.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed reporters Thursday, calling it an “organized racketeering organization.” The investigation was assisted by state prosecutors from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office.

In all, the suspects stole more than $87,000 from the Gap locations since January, Grady said. In addition, more than 150 Chase Bank customers have been victimized by the group’s fraudulent activities, Judd said.

Judd said the group would take fraudulent or stolen data, put that information on gift cards and go into the store to “steal the product. They go in and steal it and go into another store and do a transaction where they get their money back.”

Judd said the investigation is ongoing but authorities have discovered 568 fraudulent transactions at Gap locations throughout the state. The two Gap locations in or near Manatee County are at the Ellenton Premium Outlets and the Mall at University Town Center.

“This is an epidemic in the world of business,” Judd said. “Who’s paying for it? We are. This is happening thousands and thousands and thousands of times everyday, but if you look at this one group, they are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to violate the racketeering act, money laundering, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.”

Two of the suspects, Hakeem Abraham and his girlfriend Brittany Peacock, have 14 prior felony arrests between the two. Judd believes Abraham is the “ring leader” of the operation and said both Abraham and Peacock also were on federal assistance.

“You are going to work and paying your taxes so we can help those who are less fortunate and these thieves are getting federal assistance to steal stuff,” Judd said.

Devona Moore is another member of the crime ring and behind bars, Judd said, while noting Moore also receives federal assistance in the form of funds and food stamps, all while working for Dillard’s and stealing merchandise.

“I bet she’s been stealing from Dillard’s and Dillard’s probably needs to take a look at that,” Judd said. “It frustrates me very badly and we need to get our legislators to stop giving federal assistance to thugs. Just stop it.”

Most of the suspects gravitated to Polk County from Miami-Dade County, including three suspects who are wanted by authorities now. They are Jo Jones Jr., Calvin Pinkey Jr. and Sha’quella Sykes, who is probation on a federal conviction for producing and trafficking counterfeit devices.

The seventh suspect is Otis Williams, who is in the Polk County jail. Judd said Williams claims to be a businessman and showcased his Facebook page during Thursday’s press conference, noting Williams claims to have beaten some of the crimes he has been charged with in the past.

“He has 10 felony arrests and eight misdemeanors,” Judd said. “He claims to be a business owner. Yep, he’s a business owner. This is why you shouldn’t believe everything you read on Facebook. It’s fake, fake. He’s a thief.”

Judd praised the state prosecutors who assisted his detectives, as well as Gap’s loss prevention officers.

Other counties where Gap stores were targeted include Sarasota, Pasco, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Leon, Broward, Miami-Dade, Seminole, Hillsborough, Duval, Palm Beach and Martin.