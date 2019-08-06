Bradenton man breaks into a home because, ‘it was hot outside,’ cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 18-year-old Bradenton man is facing multiple felony charges after he pulled a gun on his grandfather and broke into a home according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brandon Scott on Aug. 1 pulled a handgun on his grandfather and pointed it directly at his forehead during an argument after shoving him to the ground.

According to the arrest report, Scott not only admitted to pointing the weapon at his grandfather, but later told deputies that the gun was stolen during a previous car burglary he committed.

Scott was not immediately located that night, but was captured the following day while breaking into an unoccupied home that was listed for sale, deputies say.

On Aug. 2, deputies responded to the 1200 block of De Navarez Avenue West after receiving a report that someone was in the home while the homeowners were away.

One deputy approached the front door and rang the doorbell while another deputy waited outside a second door Deputies say Scott tried to slip out of that exit point when the first deputy rang the doorbell and was apprehended.

According to the report, Scott told deputies that he was inside the home because, “He saw the house was for sale and wanted to see what it looked like inside.”

Scott also said, “That it was very hot outside so he wanted to take a dip in the pool,” according to the report.

Scott was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and aggravated battery on a person older than 65. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody in bonds totaling more than $30,000.