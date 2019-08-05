Two men robbed an east Bradenton gas station, cops say, but they weren’t after cash

Crime

Manatee

At about 3:19 a.m. Monday, two men entered the Speedway gas station at 8604 State Road 70 E. and robbed it, deputies say.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release, the two men entered the store and tried to distract the clerk by asking to see a variety of items behind the counter.

When the clerk refused to move from his station, the suspects briefly left the store before returning a few seconds later and rushed the clerk, deputies say. One of the suspects claimed to have a gun, but the clerk told deputies one was never seen.

While one suspect kept watch on the clerk, the other went around the counter with a large black plastic bag and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
