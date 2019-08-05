Two men robbed an east Bradenton gas station, cops say, but they weren’t after cash

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

At about 3:19 a.m. Monday, two men entered the Speedway gas station at 8604 State Road 70 E. and robbed it, deputies say.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release, the two men entered the store and tried to distract the clerk by asking to see a variety of items behind the counter.

When the clerk refused to move from his station, the suspects briefly left the store before returning a few seconds later and rushed the clerk, deputies say. One of the suspects claimed to have a gun, but the clerk told deputies one was never seen.

While one suspect kept watch on the clerk, the other went around the counter with a large black plastic bag and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.