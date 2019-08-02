Dealer warned his drugs were ‘deadly,’ police say. Now he’s charged with manslaughter 

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body.

A Sarasota man who allegedly sold potent drugs that he said were “deadly” has been charged with manslaughter.

Joseph Jones, 22, was arrested Thursday in connection to an overdose death that occurred more than a year ago, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 12, 2018, deputies responded to a report of a dead man in a driveway of a Sarasota residence on Bougainvillea Street.

The man was found lying on the ground, deceased, with a lighter clutched in one hand and a marijuana pipe nearby, according to a police report.

The medical examiner’s office determined that the man had died from overly toxic levels of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Evidence found on the phone in the victim’s pocket led to Jones’ arrest.

Investigators were able to recover text conversations that indicated Jones was supplying the victim with drugs. Their correspondence began in April 2018.

“During this time, the defendant bragged via text message that his drugs were strong,” a police report states.

The report says that, during one drug deal, Jones referenced the drug as being “deadly” and suggested that the victim only purchase a $40 quantity.

The victim made his last purchase from Jones on May 11, 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sale was arranged via text message, and GPS data from the victim’s phone showed that he traveled to Jones’ residence and then returned home.

His roommate discovered his body outside the next day.

The victim’s identity is being withheld under the protection of Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

In addition to manslaughter, Jones is charged with the sale and delivery of fentanyl. He remained in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond on Thursday.