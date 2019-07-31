Crime

Two arrested for human trafficking during month-long drug investigation in Sarasota

Two Sarasota men face multiple felony charges after a month-long drug investigation revealed the suspects also were involved in human trafficking.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Jeremy Johnson, 28, and Zolia Williams, 32, picked up charges between the two of human trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation, use of a weapon during a criminal offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives, along with the department’s Street Crime’s Unit, conducted an operation on Tuesday and arranged for Johnson to bring a female to an undisclosed location for the purposes of prostitution, police say.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, Johnson and Williams provided illegal drugs for the sole purpose of having the victim consume the drugs while performing sexual acts.

Detectives searched the vehicle that the two men arrived in and located multiple pills hidden inside a flashlight, including clonazepam, which is a sedative used to treat seizures and anxiety.

Officers say they also found a Krazy glue container with 11 pieces of crack cocaine and a firearm.

