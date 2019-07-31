It took her 44 years to reveal the sexual abuse. Her attacker has confessed, cops say

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 71-year-old Manatee County man has been charged with sexually abusing a child 44 years ago, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

David Alan Probus, who was arrested Tuesday, had sexual contact with the victim while she was residing in his home in 1975 and the abuse continued for six months, according to a report.

Deputies say Probus was called to the sheriff’s office’s Crimes Against Children’s office on Tuesday where he admitted to abusing the victim. Her age is not listed, but the report indicates she was in elementary school at the time.

Probus told deputies he would go into the victim’s bedroom “about every other night” to abuse the girl, according to the report. Probus admitted to knowing that what he was doing was wrong, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim never told anyone about the abuse, but she recently revealed it to a relative who encouraged her to come forward, the sheriff’s office said.

Probus was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of force fondling a victim under the age of 12. He was being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.

