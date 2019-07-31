‘Major’ Florida human trafficker arrested in Tampa, cops say

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say they have taken a “major” human trafficker off the streets after arresting Steven Cook, 29 on Tuesday.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his agency has been working with a faith-based group in Tampa that is made up of former prostitutes that helped forge a trusting relationship with the prostitutes the agency arrests. Chronister said that relationship led to Cook.

“We believe the individual we arrested (Tuesday) has been participating in the deplorable practice of human trafficking and trafficking women for quite some time,” Chronister said in a video the department tweeted out last night.”

The investigation began in May when detectives launched a series of undercover operations at several area motels. Cook was seen dropping off the prostitutes at the motels, according to the sheriff’s office.

It wasn’t enough to arrest Cook, but Chronister told reporters that one of the prostitutes began working with investigators to build a stronger case. Chronister called Tuesday’s arrest a win for the community, but there is more work to do.

“We’re asking anybody who has been trafficked by this individual, who is currently being trafficked against their will for profit to this individual to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” Chronister said. “There is help available for you. You simply have to make the decision to pick up the phone and call.”

Anyone with knowledge of Cook’s activities or other human trafficking activities in Hillsborough County can call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

Cook was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on charges of coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking and deriving support from proceeds of prostitution. He remains in custody without bond.