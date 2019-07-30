His friend wouldn’t give him $20 to buy heroin for a prostitute. So he turned violent, cops say

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

A 30-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after he beat up his friend because she refused to give him money to buy heroin to give to a prostitute in exchange for sex, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

An arrest report states Breon “Breezy” Cheaves, “wanted $20 so he could buy an unknown prostitute a bag of heroin. When the victim told ‘Breezy’ she did not have any money, ‘Breezy’ punched her numerous times on both sides of her head and attempted to strangle her.”

Deputies responded to the Michiana Hotel in the 3000 block of 14th Street West on at 5:30 a.m. July 27 to a report of a woman screaming and made contact with the victim. Deputies say they saw Cheaves “fast walking” away from the scene, but they were not yet aware of the situation.

After investigating the incident, deputies learned Cheaves was staying at the motel. He was seen trying to get back into his room and was arrested on battery and resisting arrest charges for initially refusing law enforcement commands.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW