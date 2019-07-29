Crime

Three men rob two 7-Eleven stores in Sarasota, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Three suspects robbed two 7-Eleven stores, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to detectives, the same three men walked into the 7-Eleven at 5745 Clark Road and committed grand theft. Just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, the same three suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 4400 Clark Road and committed armed robbery.

Detectives say the men implied they were armed, but never showed a firearm to the employee in the second robbery, and also robbed the female clerk while stealing, “numerous pieces of merchandise,” from the store.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  