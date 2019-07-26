A Sarasota pastor is behind bars. Police say he sexually battered a 6-year-old girl

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.

A 43-year-old Sarasota pastor has been arrested after cops say he sexually battered a 6-year-old girl.

Sarasota Police announced that Bicente Morales, a pastor at the House of Restoration Ministry, was arrested around 7:10 p.m. Friday evening. According to an arrest report, Morales abused the girl on at least three separate occasions by touching her inappropriately.

A police interview with the victim and a medical examination at the Child Protection Center established probable cause to place Morales under arrest, a release said.

Morales is charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Further information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maria Llovio at (941) 366-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS or by visiting (941) 364-7336 .