A Sarasota pastor is behind bars. Police say he sexually battered a 6-year-old girl
A 43-year-old Sarasota pastor has been arrested after cops say he sexually battered a 6-year-old girl.
Sarasota Police announced that Bicente Morales, a pastor at the House of Restoration Ministry, was arrested around 7:10 p.m. Friday evening. According to an arrest report, Morales abused the girl on at least three separate occasions by touching her inappropriately.
A police interview with the victim and a medical examination at the Child Protection Center established probable cause to place Morales under arrest, a release said.
Morales is charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. Further information was not immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maria Llovio at (941) 366-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS or by visiting (941) 364-7336 .
