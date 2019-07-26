25 arrested in online sting on adults trying to have sex with children, cops say

Operation Intercept VI nets 25 online predators The Sarasota County Sheriff's office conducted an online child predators investigation, catching 25 suspects over four days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sarasota County Sheriff's office conducted an online child predators investigation, catching 25 suspects over four days.

After a four-day online operation, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 25 individuals investigators say were seeking sex from a child. Eight of the suspects are from Manatee County.

In a press release issued Friday, those arrested from Manatee County and charged with solicit a child to commit a sex act and traveling to solicit a child to commit a sex act include:

Nicholas Bonito, 19, of Bradenton.

Joseph Cate, 33, of Bradenton.

Maxwell Crain-Perralut, 19, of Bradenton

Richard LaGace, 65, of Bradenton.

Pedro Lopez-Garcia, 32, of Palmetto.

Michael McBee, 34, of Bradenton.

Austin Patterson, 25, of Bradenton.

Geovany Rodriguez, 27, of Palmetto.

Operation Intercept VI was conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security, Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and the North Port Police Department.

“Unfortunately, the internet allows for easy and anonymous access to children by strangers who are hiding behind a computer screen,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “The men arrested ruing this operation managed to blend into society and attempted to prey on children by developing a trust through promises to exploit them for sexual purposes.

“So long as men like these prey upon our community, I will ensure our ongoing commitment to putting them behind bars.”

Deputies say the suspects responded to internet ads, online apps and social media sites to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations with investigators posing as children.

“One of the suspects rode a three-wheeled bicycle to the home while in possession of cocaine and another brought with him two firearms and several narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “One man attempted to lure the child into his vehicle while several sent explicit photos and and brought condoms with them.

“Ultimately all 25 arrestees traveled with the intent to of having sex with a male or female child.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts operations to curb this type of child sexual exploitation and trafficking. Last year, Knight launched a program trying to educate parent about apps that potentially put their children at risk for online predators. On Friday, Knight added six more, which include:

MeetM

Grindr

SKOUT

WhatsAPP

TIkTok

badoo

Others arrested in the operation include:

Steven Aldacosta, of Sarasota.

Richard Antico, of Lake Worth.

Jose Ayala-Gil, of Sarasota.

Georgial Bakomihalis, of Wimauma.

Arthur Byrne, of Sarasota.

Asiz Casana-Ramos, of Sarasota.

Andrew Crose, of Venice.

Travis Deel, of Jacksonville.

Michael Doran, of Sarasota.

Jarred Durant, of Riverview.

Constantin Fota, of Lehigh Acres.

Christopher Hamliton, of Sarasota.

Omar Lazo, of Tampa.

Marcos Manuel-Juan (city not listed)

Douglas Mutschler, of Venice.

Joshua Rector, of Punta Gorda.

Juan Vazquez, of Davenport.