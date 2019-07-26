‘Prolific’ fentanyl dealer from Parrish pleads guilty. He could face life in federal prison

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

A Parrish man who prosecutors call a “prolific fentanyl dealer” is facing the possibility of life in federal prison.

Willie Bryant, 25, pled guilty to to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of the drug, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

According to a plea agreement, Bryant sold fentanyl in increasing amounts to undercover detectives. The transactions occurred between September 2018 and February 2019.

Bryant was arrested on Feb. 27 when he again met with an undercover detective to sell an ounce of fentanyl, according to the attorney’s office.

Bryant admitted to investigators that he had amassed a supply of more than a kilogram and a half of fentanyl from various sources, which he then distributed.

Bryant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

The investigation, dubbed “Hot Batch,” was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Taylor G. Stout.