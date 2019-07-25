They were playing a game. He then sent player a photo of him raping a child, cops say

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A 26-year-old Polk County man has been charged with what the Polk County Sheriff’s Office described as “despicable.”

Deputies say Dylan Driggers was playing “Second Life,” an online role playing game, and sent a photo of himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old child to another game player.

That player was a man in Kentucky who immediately went to law enforcement. The Kenton County Police Department traced Driggers back to Polk County and the sheriff’s office got involved on July 23.

Detectives quickly located Driggers and during the interview, authorities say Driggers admitted to having inappropriate conversations with the Kentucky man on the gaming site and further admitted he was the one in the photo with the child.

Driggers was booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of capital sexual battery, promotion of child pornography and use of a child in a sexual performance.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pulled no punches in a prepared statement to the media.

“We thank the Kenton County Police Department and the man who reported receiving this disgusting photograph for taking swift action that led to this arrest,” Judd said. “Our detectives did a great job quickly following up discovering the identity of this child molester and his victim.”

Judd said his detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We will do everything in our power to hold Dylan Driggers accountable for his repulsive, exploitative and illegal acts,” Judd said. “We are making sure the child and the child’s family receive appropriate services.”