Crime

Palmetto man will spend life in prison for sex crimes against a child

Florida cops set up sting to catch sex offenders

Volusia County Sheriff's Office made seven arrests in Operation Unlawful Attraction, which it described as a sting designed to snag men who troll the internet for underage sex. By
Up Next
Volusia County Sheriff's Office made seven arrests in Operation Unlawful Attraction, which it described as a sting designed to snag men who troll the internet for underage sex. By
Manatee

Courtney Antwalan Burley was convicted on multiple counts of sex crimes against a child and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in Manatee County.

Burley, 36, was convicted and sentenced on one count of sexual battery on a child under age 12 and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child.

According to a press release by State Attorney Ed Brodsky. the crimes occurred between April 2017 and September 2018 and were investigated by the Palmetto Police Department.

The process from jury selection to verdict took one day. according to the release. The jury 40 minutes to deliberate before returning a guilty verdict against the Palmetto man.

According to court records, the then 12-year-old girl disclosed that Burley had been sexually abusing her for over a year beginning when she was 11.

Burley was arrested a short time after the victim came forward and police say Burley admitted the sexual abuse allegations to visitors while he was in jail. Video of those visits were presented as evidence.

Brodksy said in his release that the young girl showed courage in disclosing Burley’s actions and also in confronting her abuser in court.

Brodsky commended the Palmetto Police Department, Manatee County Child Protective Services and the Manatee County Child Protection Team for their work on this case and their efforts to protect the children of Manatee County.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  