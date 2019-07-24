Registered sex offender charged with 500 counts of child porn. He is also a minister

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A 66-year-old Englewood minister who is already a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday on 500 counts of child pornography possession, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the home of Charles Andrews, 81 Lee Circle in Englewood, after receiving information that Andrews’ computer IP address had downloaded about 70 images of child porn.

Through the investigation, detectives say they discovered more than 500 images had been downloaded onto his computer and at least 50 of those images depicted sexual battery of a child.

Andrews was convicted in 2006 in Alabama of second-degree sexual abuse and is a registered sex offender.

Detectives say Andrews accessed the images using two email addresses and a social media account.

Authorities arrested Andrews late Tuesday on 500 felony possession of child pornography charges and three counts of failing to meet the requirements of a sex offender.

Andrews remains in the Sarasota County jail without bond as the investigation continues.

According to the arrest report, Andrews lists his place of employment at the Osprey Church of Christ.

The Bradenton Herald tried to reach out to the church, but the listed number on the church’s website has been disconnected.