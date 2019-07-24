Crime

Teenager was shot to death in 2006. Hoping for a break in cold case, cops offer $10,000 reward

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Manatee

On Feb. 11, 2006, a motorist called law enforcement to report a grisly find: There was body about 20 feet off of State Road 62, about three miles from the Hardee County line.

The body turned out to be 16-year-old Amber Woods, of Hardee County, and a homicide investigation was launched.

At the time, Charlie Wells, former Manatee County sheriff, told reporters the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing “strong leads,” but those leads faltered and the case has since grown cold.

The sheriff’s office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing Woods.

Woods died from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was last seen alive by her aunt shortly after midnight on Feb. 11, 2006, at their residence on State Road 62 in Hardee County.

Detectives believe Woods left the house between when her aunt last saw her and later that morning. There is no evidence she was forcibly taken from the home.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 747-3011 ext. 2551 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or email to crimestoppers@co.manatee.fl.us.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  