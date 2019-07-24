Crime
Teenager was shot to death in 2006. Hoping for a break in cold case, cops offer $10,000 reward
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
On Feb. 11, 2006, a motorist called law enforcement to report a grisly find: There was body about 20 feet off of State Road 62, about three miles from the Hardee County line.
The body turned out to be 16-year-old Amber Woods, of Hardee County, and a homicide investigation was launched.
At the time, Charlie Wells, former Manatee County sheriff, told reporters the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing “strong leads,” but those leads faltered and the case has since grown cold.
The sheriff’s office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing Woods.
Woods died from a gunshot wound.
The teenager was last seen alive by her aunt shortly after midnight on Feb. 11, 2006, at their residence on State Road 62 in Hardee County.
Detectives believe Woods left the house between when her aunt last saw her and later that morning. There is no evidence she was forcibly taken from the home.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 747-3011 ext. 2551 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or email to crimestoppers@co.manatee.fl.us.
Comments