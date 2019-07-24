‘This is why women die.’ Man charged with sexually assaulting woman

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say a 46-year-old Bradenton man beat, raped and threatened to kill a woman on July 21.
Clayton Whiteside, who was listed as homeless, was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of felony sexual assault and remains in custody.
According to an arrest report, Whiteside told the victim, “You’re going to feel how I felt ... This is why all women die,” during the assault.
Deputies say Whiteside threatened to kill her on multiple occasions, saying he was going to snap her neck, hang her in a tree by her feet and then dump her in a ditch.
