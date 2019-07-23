Wanted Bradenton man gives cops his brother’s name. He was wanted, too, cops say

Manatee cops release video of emergency response practice The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released drone footage of an emergency response practice exercise at the Duette Preserve on March 20, 2019. The simulation involved more than a dozen local agencies and more than 100 first responders. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released drone footage of an emergency response practice exercise at the Duette Preserve on March 20, 2019. The simulation involved more than a dozen local agencies and more than 100 first responders.

A 26-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after providing law enforcement with his brother’s name because he was wanted on felony warrants, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

The only problem is that his brother is wanted, as well.

According to the arrest report, Jacob Hisel was walking in the 3900 block of U.S. 41 around 4:30 a.m. on July 20 when a deputy on patrol spotted him and made contact with Hisel for safety reasons.

Deputies asked for identification and Hisel said he didn’t have any ID on him, but he said his name was Nathan Hisel, his brother.

Nathan Hisel is wanted by the Bradenton Police Department so Jacob Hisel was arrested under his brother’s name and was initially booked into the Manatee County jail on his brother’s warrant. After being fingerprinted, however, his real identity was discovered, according to the report.

Jacob Hisel had two warrants in Manatee County for dealing in stolen property and uttering a forged instrument. He was additionally charged with a misdemeanor offense of providing a fake name to law enforcement.