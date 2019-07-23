Crime

Wanted Bradenton man gives cops his brother’s name. He was wanted, too, cops say

Manatee

A 26-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after providing law enforcement with his brother’s name because he was wanted on felony warrants, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

The only problem is that his brother is wanted, as well.

According to the arrest report, Jacob Hisel was walking in the 3900 block of U.S. 41 around 4:30 a.m. on July 20 when a deputy on patrol spotted him and made contact with Hisel for safety reasons.

Deputies asked for identification and Hisel said he didn’t have any ID on him, but he said his name was Nathan Hisel, his brother.

Nathan Hisel is wanted by the Bradenton Police Department so Jacob Hisel was arrested under his brother’s name and was initially booked into the Manatee County jail on his brother’s warrant. After being fingerprinted, however, his real identity was discovered, according to the report.

Jacob Hisel had two warrants in Manatee County for dealing in stolen property and uttering a forged instrument. He was additionally charged with a misdemeanor offense of providing a fake name to law enforcement.

