Photos show man who robbed Bradenton gas station, cops say
At about 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, a man walked into the Circle K at 904 30th Ave. E in Bradenton and stole money from the cash register, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office Monday released photos of the suspect and is asking that the public help identify the suspect.
The suspect is described as a heavyset man about 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved T-shirt, tan shorts and black shoes.
The suspect entered the Circle K, walked around the store and then approached the checkout line with a beverage. As the employee opened the cash register, the suspect reached over and started grabbing cash, according to the press release.
The cashier tried to stop the suspect, but was unsuccessful after a brief struggle.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
