Florida man said he robbed Dunkin Donuts because he was, ‘tight on money,’ cops say
He had a plan, it just wasn’t a good one.
According to a Pinellas County arrest report, 19-year-old Robert Torres used an outside breaker to cut off the power to a Dunkin Donuts located in the 3700 block of Tampa Road on Saturday in order to force employees out of the business.
Once the power was cut at around midnight, the unsuspecting employees began to evacuate the store and Torres — wearing a hoodie with a shirt pulled up to cover his face — confronted them, according to the report.
The report does not indicate if Torres was armed, but one of the employees began screaming and asked if they were being robbed. Deputies say Torres responded with, “Yes.”
The employees handed over the keys and according to deputies, his intent was to gain entry into two safes inside the business, but he was unable to achieve that goal.
Following his arrest, deputies say Torres said his motive to rob the Dunkin Donuts was because he is, “tight on money.”
Torres was booked into the Pinellas County jail for grand theft, burglary and robbery by snatching.
