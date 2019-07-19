Crime

Business asked Bradenton panhandler to leave customers alone. She pulled a knife, cops say

An employee at a business near the Oaks Plaza in the 3000 block of First Street wanted a female panhandler to stop bothering customers and the panhandler “snapped,” according to the arrest report.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Katherine Collins on Thursday not only refused, but pulled a knife and threatened to “mess up” the employee while pointing the knife in her direction.

The suspect fled the area but deputies obtained a description and located Collins in the 300 block of 34th Avenue Drive East a short time later while she was walking down the road.

Deputies detained Collins and located the knife, as well as another knife inside a box marked, “Texas Greg.”

Also inside the bag was another smaller sequin bag with a baggie of white powder and four already loaded syringes with a liquid that was later identified as methamphetamine totaling 10 grams.

Collins was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

