Florida man’s street name is ‘Say No More.’ Cops found it ironic

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are not without a sense of humor, saying they got the irony of man’s street nickname after encountering him during a standard trespass call.

According to the report, Micheal Colon, 38, provided deputies with a fake name on multiple instances as they informed him he was being trespassed from a local business. Colon continued to provide the name Eric Sanchez, despite deputies informing him that they didn’t believe him.

Colon was trespassed and he began to leave the area as deputies questioned other individuals in the area who said Colon’s nickname is “Say No More.”

Deputies ran Colon’s photo through the system and discovered his real identity and that Colon was wanted on a felony warrant. Colon was arrested on the warrant and additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction for providing the deputy with a false name because, “He was scared of going to jail.”

Colon was booked into the Land O Lakes jail on the warrant and the new charge.

