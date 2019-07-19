She didn’t believe they were ‘real cops.’ They arrested her anyway

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 39-year-old Ellenton woman is facing a felony charge after she resisted arrest July 17 because she didn’t believe the Manatee County sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest her were real cops.

Kelly Williams was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of felony battery of a law enforcement officer and misuse of 911.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to two 911 calls from the same address in the 3400 block of 61st Terrace East.

The initial calls were made by two roommates who were engaged in a disturbance. Deputies responded and found Williams in the front yard still talking with the 911 operator.

Deputies ordered her to put the phone away so they could begin their investigation but Williams refused, according to the report, and told the deputies, “You guys are not real cops.”

Williams was asked to put the phone away again and refused, so the deputy contacted dispatch who ended the call.

Deputies say Williams made several comments that the uniformed deputies were not real cops and asked for a supervisor who also responded to the scene.

Still not believing any of the deputies to be legitimate and acting erratically, the deputies attempted to detain Williams at which time she began resisting, according to the report.

Deputies say Williams attempted to kick one of them as she was being escorted to the patrol car, but missed, so she turned to the other deputy and said, “I’ll just kick you then.”

She was successful this time, deputies report, kicking one of the deputies in his leg.

Deputies say Williams continued to be combative until she was secured in the vehicle and was transported to jail without further incident.