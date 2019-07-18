Cops looking for vehicle burglar. He was wearing only a bra, video shows

Crime

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify a half-naked Florida man deputies say broke into a local business to burglarize vehicles.

The man, wearing only a bra, broke into the fenced parking lot of US Water Services Corp. on July 14 and video surveillance captured the suspect’s activities.

The company is located at 4939 Cross Bayou Blvd, in New Port Richey and deputies say he broke into several company vehicles before fleeing the area.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 800-706-2488 and reference case No. 19-029093.

