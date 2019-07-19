Bradenton man charged with stealing $13,000 in cell phones from business

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Jason Long, 25, was arrested July 16 following a July 10 burglary of a Boost Mobile store in the 5000 block of 33rd Street East where Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say he made away with more than $13,000 worth of cellphones.

According to the arrest report, Long stole 43 phones, as well as a safe with $658 inside and another $150 from the cash register.

The store has video surveillance and when deputies reviewed the footage they were able to see the suspect roaming behind the business between 3:30 a.m. to around 6 a.m. He eventually is seen walking away from the business carrying the safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The video was circulated among the sheriff’s office in an attempt to see if any other deputy recognized the suspect and at least one identified Long, according to the report.

Deputies say Long is a known transient and had an idea of which homeless camp he was known to stay. Deputies began searching for their suspect and saw Long riding a bicycle with a new phone in his hand and another new phone in his backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they confirmed the two phones were on the list of stolen items and also found a notebook on Long that had a list of each cellphone that was stolen.

Long is charged with felony burglary to a business.