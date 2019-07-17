Bradenton man busted with more than 100 grams of cocaine, cops say. It wasn’t his first time

Dramatic video shows Coast Guard capturing mini sub suspected of drug smuggling U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crew members board a self-propelled semi-submersible suspected drug smuggling vessel June 18, 2019, while operating in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crew members board a self-propelled semi-submersible suspected drug smuggling vessel June 18, 2019, while operating in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Tramelle Ray, 32, of Bradenton had more than 100 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine on his possession and inside his rented vehicle when he was arrested July 15, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say.

According to the arrest report, Ray already was serving felony probation on a September 2018 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The report states that “multiple deputies” responded to the dead end of 33rd Avenue East searching for a wanted suspect when Ray was observed leaning into the driver’s side door of his vehicle when he noticed deputies arriving.

Deputies noticed several pieces of crack cocaine on the seat and ordered Ray to move away from the vehicle. Instead, deputies say Ray grabbed the pieces of crack and threw them over the top of the vehicle toward a grassy field while yelling, “Oh (expletive).”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The reporting deputy said, “I observed multiple pieces of crack cocaine go through the air.”

A search of Ray’s rented Camaro by deputies found all of Ray’s current probation papers, as well as two bags of crack cocaine inside a pill bottle along with a “large” bag of powder cocaine. Deputies weighed out all of the substances, including those that Ray tossed into the field, and the total amount was 102 grams.

According to jail records, Tramelle has an extensive arrest record in Manatee County dating to 2002. Prior charges include armed robbery, armed trespassing, resisting arrest, battery, possession of counterfeit money, burglary with assault and possession of cocaine.