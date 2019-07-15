She really, really, really wanted his PlayStation, cops says. She’s now in jail

Arcade owner talks about old-school games Purple Panda Arcade recently opened in Warner Robins, Ga., bringing back and era when young people gathered together in public to play video games before home consoles brought that to an end. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Purple Panda Arcade recently opened in Warner Robins, Ga., bringing back and era when young people gathered together in public to play video games before home consoles brought that to an end.

A 28-year-old woman was told never to come back to a friend’s house after they had an argument but the next day she decided she wanted his Playstation 3 gaming console, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the victim was home alone when he heard his kitchen window being opened and upon checking on the noise saw Lashaya Canady half way through the window, attempting to get into the residence.

She was told to leave as the homeowner pushed her back out the window. According to the arrest report, Canady went to the back door and began kicking at it violently, managing to break it open enough to slide through the opening she created.

The homeowner rushed to the door in an attempt to block her access, but deputies say Canady managed to slip into the residence and pushed the victim out of the way.

Deputies say she then grabbed his Playstation 3 and fled out the front door.

Canady was booked into the Manatee County jail on felony burglary and assault and battery charges on July 11 and posted bond the following day.