Bradenton police searching for robbery suspects who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise

Police announced Friday afternoon that they are searching for at least two suspects who stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a Bradenton gas station early Friday morning.

Video surveillance at the Thornton’s Gas Station in the 4800 block of State Road 64 East captured two men entering the convenience store and stealing packs of cigarettes around 1:27 a.m.

The suspects fled in what appears to be a gray Chevy pickup truck, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373.

