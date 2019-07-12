Their pets were fighting like cats and dogs. Woman arrested after she broke out the sandwich, cops say

Watch as a man eats a sandwich, takes a drink before taking cash from register Sarasota Police are looking for the man in this video, who can be seen eating a sandwich and drinking milk from coolers at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota. Police say the man was in the building for about 20 minutes on Oct. 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Police are looking for the man in this video, who can be seen eating a sandwich and drinking milk from coolers at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota. Police say the man was in the building for about 20 minutes on Oct. 23.

It was a one-sided food fight for a 35-year-old Pasco County woman who was arrested after she threw her sandwich at the victim, according to law enforcement officials

According to Pasco County sheriff’s deputies, Stacy Chamberlain and the victim were arguing because one of one’s dog was having issues with the other’s cats.

Chamberlain became upset, at which time she threw the sandwich, though the report doesn’t indicate what kind of sandwich the suspect was holding at the time.

Deputies say Chamberlain later admitted to throwing the unidentified sandwich.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chamberlain was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.