Crime

Their pets were fighting like cats and dogs. Woman arrested after she broke out the sandwich, cops say

Watch as a man eats a sandwich, takes a drink before taking cash from register

Sarasota Police are looking for the man in this video, who can be seen eating a sandwich and drinking milk from coolers at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota. Police say the man was in the building for about 20 minutes on Oct. 23.
It was a one-sided food fight for a 35-year-old Pasco County woman who was arrested after she threw her sandwich at the victim, according to law enforcement officials

According to Pasco County sheriff’s deputies, Stacy Chamberlain and the victim were arguing because one of one’s dog was having issues with the other’s cats.

Chamberlain became upset, at which time she threw the sandwich, though the report doesn’t indicate what kind of sandwich the suspect was holding at the time.

Deputies say Chamberlain later admitted to throwing the unidentified sandwich.

Chamberlain was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Mark Young

Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.

