Crime
Their pets were fighting like cats and dogs. Woman arrested after she broke out the sandwich, cops say
It was a one-sided food fight for a 35-year-old Pasco County woman who was arrested after she threw her sandwich at the victim, according to law enforcement officials
According to Pasco County sheriff’s deputies, Stacy Chamberlain and the victim were arguing because one of one’s dog was having issues with the other’s cats.
Chamberlain became upset, at which time she threw the sandwich, though the report doesn’t indicate what kind of sandwich the suspect was holding at the time.
Deputies say Chamberlain later admitted to throwing the unidentified sandwich.
Chamberlain was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge.
