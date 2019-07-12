Florida woman took her pants off and went for a stroll, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure, among other charges, after St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies spotted her walking down the street wearing only a bra.

According to the arrest report, deputies approached Alexisakira Rieo just before midnight on July 3 to ask her why she was walking down the road partially naked. Deputies say Rieo started walking toward them, grabbed her privates in a sexual manner and said, “I see you, baby.”

The deputy held up his hand to keep Rieo at a distance at which time the report states she slapped his hand away, told the deputy he can’t tell her what to do and then tried to get into the driver’s side of the patrol car.

The deputy reports there were two accessible firearms inside the vehicle and a brief struggle ensued to get Rieo detained. During the struggle, the arresting deputy said Rieo, “Bit my radio mic and we took her to the ground.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the report, Rieo admitted to taking ecstasy and felt like she was hallucinating the entire event. She also told deputies that she is pregnant.

EMS responded to check on her at which time Rieo tried to spit on the rescue workers, deputies say. She successfully spit on the inside window of the patrol car, so deputies placed a spit mask on her.

Rieo was taken to a local hospital where she was medically cleared and then booked into the St. Lucie County jail on charges of indecent exposure, resisting arrest and felony burglary of a conveyance.