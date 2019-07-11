Florida man was about to be fired. He responded by going on a rampage, cops say

Sheriff’s office offers free workplace violence and active shooter training to educate small businesses Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Yvonne Daniels discusses some of the topics touched on at Tuesday night's workplace violence and active-shooter training for small businesses at the sheriff's office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Yvonne Daniels discusses some of the topics touched on at Tuesday night's workplace violence and active-shooter training for small businesses at the sheriff's office.

Six people were attacked at the Indian Rocks Beach City Hall on Wednesday when an employee of the city — who was being terminated — began to assault his supervisor and then stole a city truck to try and get away, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Errol Gray, 52, is ris charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, battery and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to the city hall building lat 1507 Bay Palm Blvd just after 9 a.m. on July 10 and were informed an employee was attacking people at the location, but he had fled in a city-owned F-450 flatbed truck.

Deputies made contact with the truck a short time later and made a felony traffic stop. The report states Gray was uncooperative and resisted arrest, but deputies managed to restrain him and take him into custody.

According to the report, deputies learned Gray was an employee for the public works department and was at city hall to meet his supervisor to be fired.

Witnesses told deputies that Gray became angry and battered the unidentified 58-year-old supervisor and then battered a 50-year-old female who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses say they heard the commotion and came running in time to witness Gray fleeing the scene in the truck, which witnesses say Gray drove directly at them as he he intended to strike them on purpose.

Gray later admitted to battering the two employees inside of city hall and while he didn’t admit to trying to run anyone over, told deputies his initial intention was to smash through the city hall walls and into the manager’s office.

The ages of the victims range from 50 to 80 years old.

The supervisor was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. The female who was battered for witnessing the incident was not injured. The four employees that deputies say Gray drove the truck toward were not injured.