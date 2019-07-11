Bradenton man robbed two businesses, cops say. A few hours later, he was in jail

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 32-year-old Bradenton man’s Wednesday night crime spree came to a rather quick end after police say he robbed two businesses and was captured just six hours later.

Bradenton police say Billy Joe Kinser Jr. robbed the WaWa at 701 First St. E at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, and then held up the Dollar General at 1525 Ninth Ave. E. at 8:26 p.m.

Police released images of the robber and his vehicle late Wednesday night asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

This evening, at 8:15 PM, a white male robbed the WaWa on 1st St E and left in a white SUV. At 8:26 PM, the same suspect robbed the Dollar General on MLK E. Weapon implied but not seen. Anyone with information please call 941-943-9300, or email us at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com pic.twitter.com/z9YQTRo8kK — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 11, 2019

Police were not immediately available early Thursday morning to discuss details of Kinser’s capture, but thanked the public for their assistance in a tweet sent out around 4 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: Around 2:00 AM, BPD Detectives were able to locate and arrest 32 year old Billy Joe Kinser Jr. of Bradenton and charge him with Armed Robbery. Thanks to everyone for their assistance! https://t.co/PFeeRvbi0G pic.twitter.com/EJ6woFleib — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 11, 2019

