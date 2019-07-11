Crime
Bradenton man robbed two businesses, cops say. A few hours later, he was in jail
A 32-year-old Bradenton man’s Wednesday night crime spree came to a rather quick end after police say he robbed two businesses and was captured just six hours later.
Bradenton police say Billy Joe Kinser Jr. robbed the WaWa at 701 First St. E at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, and then held up the Dollar General at 1525 Ninth Ave. E. at 8:26 p.m.
Police released images of the robber and his vehicle late Wednesday night asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Police were not immediately available early Thursday morning to discuss details of Kinser’s capture, but thanked the public for their assistance in a tweet sent out around 4 a.m. Thursday.
The tweet noted, “BPD detectives were able to locate and arrest 32-year-old Billy Joe Kinser Jr. of Bradenton and charge him with armed robbery. Thanks to everyone for their assistance.”
