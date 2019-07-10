Robber strikes at two Bradenton stores within minutes. Police want to know if you’ve seen him

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man robbed two Bradenton businesses within a 15-minute window on Wednesday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the unknown suspect, whose image was captured by surveillance equipment.

The suspect robbed a WaWa convenience store located at 701 1st St. E. at 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 8:26 p.m., he struck at the Dollar General located at 1525 Ninth Avenue East (Martin Luther King Avenue East).

The man alluded to having a weapon, but no weapon was seen, police say. He fled in a white SUV.

Bradenton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-943-9300 or send an email to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.