Robber strikes at two Bradenton stores within minutes. Police want to know if you’ve seen him
A man robbed two Bradenton businesses within a 15-minute window on Wednesday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the unknown suspect, whose image was captured by surveillance equipment.
The suspect robbed a WaWa convenience store located at 701 1st St. E. at 8:15 p.m., according to police.
At 8:26 p.m., he struck at the Dollar General located at 1525 Ninth Avenue East (Martin Luther King Avenue East).
The man alluded to having a weapon, but no weapon was seen, police say. He fled in a white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-943-9300 or send an email to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
