After he was arrested, Florida man hid heroin in his rectum, cops say. That’s where it stayed

A 27-year-old Hernando Beach man is behind bars after he tried to run from deputies and hide heroin in his rectum, Pasco County sheriff’s deputies say.

According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted Timothy Davis driving on U.S. 19 where he almost caused an accident. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop but Davis attempted to flee, going the wrong way on U.S. 19. When Davis attempted to cross the median to go the other way, he crashed his vehicle into a fence and ran away, the report states.

Deputies gave chase and caught Davis while other law enforcement officers were already searching his vehicle. According to the report, deputies found heroin and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Davis was taken to the Pasco County jail where deputies say they observed him taking an item from underneath his testicles and placing it into his rectum.

According to the report, Davis was transported to a local hospital where medical staff confirmed they could feel a plastic bag in Davis’ rectum but they were unable to remove it by hand.

Deputies say Davis later admitted to throwing the drugs down a shower drain at the jail.

Davis was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing/eluding law enforcement and having contraband in a detention facility. Davis also has active warrants out of Hernando County for grand theft, criminal mischief and trespassing.