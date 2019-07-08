Gang of masked car burglars caught on video in Bradenton neighborhood

Group of masked burglars rifles through Bradenton vehicles on Fourth of July weekend A group of four masked people were caught on video stealing from cars in the Azalea Park neighborhood of Bradenton over the Fourth of July weekend. Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A group of four masked people were caught on video stealing from cars in the Azalea Park neighborhood of Bradenton over the Fourth of July weekend. Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

A group of four masked people stole from multiple unlocked cars in a Bradenton neighborhood over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred overnight between July 5 and July 6 in the Azalea Park neighborhood in Northwest Bradenton.

In home surveillance video shared by the sheriff’s office, one of the masked suspects can be seen trying a car door handle on a sedan.

The door appears to be locked, and the suspect then tries the door handle on an SUV and successfully gets inside.





The three other suspects can be seen in the background of the video walking down the street.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-634-TIPS.

And, as always, car owners should ensure that vehicles are locked when not in use.



