Crime
Florida man tosses firecrackers under girl’s bed as a prank, cops say. No one thought it was funny
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Morrison, 44, was allowed to live on a homeowner’s property in a tent, but was not allowed inside the home.
Deputies say Morrison took it upon himself to enter the home and throw a lit string of firecrackers under the bed of a 9-year-old girl as a prank.
The girl, her family and sheriff’s deputies didn’t find it very funny.
According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the ensuing explosions traumatized the girl and she was left shaking and in tears.
The homeowner chased Morrison from the home with a stick and called 911.
Deputies made contact with Morrison and found he was carrying 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Facebook post.
Morrison was booked into the Okaloosa County jail on possession of a controlled substance and cruelty to a child charges.
Deputies did not indicate in the report why Morrison was allowed to live on the property in a tent.
