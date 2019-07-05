Crime
Three arrested in methamphetamine trafficking sting, Sarasota cops say.
Three people were arrested in Sarasota on July 3 after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 47-year-old Keven Preston’s residence and say they found more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.
According to a press release, Preston was previously charged during 2018’s Operation Night Train, which had netted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office its largest meth seizure to date.
Preston is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell and possession of cocaine.
Two others were at the residence when detectives executed the search warrant. Ronald Evans, 49 and Danielle Parent, 28, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Evans and Parent posted bond and were released from custody pending a court date.
Preston remains in custody.
