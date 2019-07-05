He pulled a gun after he was asked to ‘stop smoking weed’ in the house, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Reginald Hester pointed a weapon at his Palmetto roommate and threatened to kill him after the roommate asked Hester to, “Stop smoking weed,” in the house.

Hester was arrested on July 3 on a felony aggravated assault charge.

According to the police report, Hester’s roommate confronted him about smoking marijuana in the home at which point Hester, “became extremely hostile.”

Deputies say Hester went to his room, retrieved a, “black assault rifle,” and pointed it at the victim, who fled the home and called 911.

Deputies arrived and found Hester standing next to his vehicle with two rifles in the driver’s seat. As deputies began to question the victim, cops say Hester fled the scene.

The victim called the sheriff’s office in the early morning hours of July 3 to report that Hester called him and made another threat, “to murder him in the morning hours when he goes to work.”

Deputies located Hester around 4 a.m. and placed him under arrest.

Hester posted a $1,500 bond and was released July 4 pending a July 26 scheduled court date.