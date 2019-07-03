She said, ‘I’m just trying to park,’ as she was trying to run them over, cops say

Police today are more judicious in continuing high-speed pursuits For routine traffic violations, police don’t pursue fleeing suspects, said Maj. J.D. Hawk, who heads the patrol division. Often such chases are unnecessary anyway, because the officer trying to make the stop already has the driver’s tag number and Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For routine traffic violations, police don’t pursue fleeing suspects, said Maj. J.D. Hawk, who heads the patrol division. Often such chases are unnecessary anyway, because the officer trying to make the stop already has the driver’s tag number and

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman faces multiple felony charges after Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies say she tried to run them over on July 2 just before midnight.

According to the police report, deputies first observed Niocca Scarberry traveling north on 14th Street West inside a vehicle matching the description of a stolen car case being investigated by the Bradenton Police Department.

The deputy confirmed the vehicle was listed as stolen while following Scarberry and initiated a traffic stop near the Desoto Square Mall. Cops say Scarberry turned into the mall parking lot, where things quickly escalated.

Ignoring several verbal demands to stop her vehicle, cops say Scarberry yelled out of the window, “I’m just trying to park,” but continued to try to negotiate around other responding units. Scarberry then intentionally drove toward one of the deputies, forcing him to jump out of the way, the report states.

Scarberry then drove toward another deputy, smashing into his vehicle and forcing that deputy to jump back into his vehicle to avoid being struck, cops say. Scarberry continued to try to get past the arriving units and struck a second vehicle before successfully escaping from the parking lot, according to the report.

Scarberry then accelerated to speeds in excess of 80 mph while traveling south on Fifth Street West with several units in pursuit, “displaying a wanton disregard for the public,” the report states.

Scarberry’s vehicle came to a stop in the 3000 block of Viviendia Boulevard and she fled on foot before being located in the 2800 block of 60th Avenue West, where cops say she was detained.

It only got more unusual from there.

The passenger of the vehicle was the registered owner of the stolen vehicle who had reported it stolen. Ashley Hutchings, 27, also tried to flee the scene and was located on Vivendia Boulevard attempting to gain entrance into a lanai of an occupied residence that wasn’t hers.

Hutchings was charged with felony burglary and remained in the Manatee County jail as of Wednesday, while Scarberry was charged with felony burglary and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and also remained in jail.