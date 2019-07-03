Crime
More than 500 images of child porn found on Sarasota man’s computer, cops say
Scott Terry, 50, has been charged with 40 felony counts of possession of child pornography after detectives found more than 500 images of child porn on his computer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Terry earlier this week after receiving information that his IP address was used to download hundreds of images of child porn.
Detectives executed a search warrant on Terry’s home in Venice on July 1.
Deputies say Terry admitted to downloading and viewing the child pornography.
Terry remains in the Sarasota County jail without bond as the investigation continues.
